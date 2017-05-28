SARASOTA COUNTY – One firefighter is calling it a career. After serving the Sarasota County Fire Department for more than thirty years, Battalion Chief John Elwood is hanging up his fire helmet.

Elwood began his career as a volunteer fire fighter at the age of 16 in 1982. After graduating high school, he was hired on full time. Elwood worked his up the ladder, first as a firefighter, moving to lieutenant, captain, and finally battalion chief.

He says the career itself has been fulfilling in terms of making a difference in people’s lives. He tells us about one of his first experiences.

“I can still remember to this day the very first call I went on and it was a cardiac arrest in a nursing home which we were able to revive the person and then bring them back.”

Elwood will still serve as a reserve in the Coast Guard and volunteers for Manatee County Search and Rescue.