MANATEE COUNTY-The recognition continues for veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

The Gardeners Out East Garden Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12055 hosted a Blue Star Memorial Dedication at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Dozens showed up to hear a rendition of the national anthem and to honor those who have served.

The Blue Star Memorial focuses on the active people serving currently.

“I personally knew 48 soldiers and airmen who did not come home. And I remember every one of them every time that we come around to Memorial Day. It’s a very solemn occasion for the veteran. I know for a lot of people it’s a hot dogs and hamburgers weekend. But for us it’s a little bit different,”said veteran Chuck Daughtrey.

The Blue Star Memorial Program began in 1944 as a memorial to veterans of World War II.