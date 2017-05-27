SARASOTA COUNTY – Veterans and active duty members are honored in Sarasota.

Shades of red, white and blue filled Patriot Plaza at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Music from the Suncoast Wind Ensemble filling moments of remembrance of loved ones.

Hundreds attended the ceremony, including Florida State House Representative of South Sarasota County, Julio Gonzalez, who is also a navy veteran.

There are six fallen soldiers from Sarasota buried in the cemetery.

“The veterans do feel appreciated. I know this because they often say they thank us for the ceremony. But there is no amount of gratitude not enough thanks that we can give veterans who have served. But particularly on Memorial Day for those who have fallen.

Retired Lieutenant General, Thomas Montgomery, was among the keynote speakers.

He served as U.S. military representative to NATO.

Everyone here at SNN does want to thank all of our Suncoast and visiting veterans for their service.