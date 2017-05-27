MANATEE COUNTY – The suspect arrested Thursday, May 25th, in connection with a shooting in Bradenton is identified.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the Bradenton Police Department arrested 33-year-old Erika Edwards Thursday, an hour after officers responded to the shooting at the 600 Block of 10th Avenue East.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Edwards and her live-in girlfriend fought Wednesday night before the girlfriend broke off their relationship. The next day, the girlfriend was taken to the shared home by a man. After he dropped the girlfriend off, Edwards fired at least two rounds at the man’s car. One round hit the man in the back of the head. He drove himself to manatee memorial hospital. He is in stable condition.

Edwards is in custody at the Manatee County Jail without bond on charges of Attempted Murder and Probation Violation.