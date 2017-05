SARASOTA – The world of sports keeps getting bigger. A new social media site brings sports fans together, created in part by a Sarasota–based company.

Fanoptic has everything to do with sports. NFL agent Jesse Foreman came up with the idea.

Digital business solutions company, Web Jarvis, based right here in Sarasota, helped to make it a reality.

Fanoptic offers users a way to chat about the latest signings, view injury reports, share news, and search through other sports–related topics.