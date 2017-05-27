GEORGIA – A pioneer of American music has died. Gregg Allman passed away at his home in Georgia Saturday, May 27th, according to the rock legend’s publicist.

Allman and his brother, Duane, founded the legendary “Allman Brothers Band” and recorded classics like “Midnight Rider” and “Rambling Man.”

Allman canceled some 2016 tours dates for health reasons and just in March, canceled performances for the rest of the year.

Gregg is recognized among Suncoast residents as a former Sarasota resident. He spoke with the Herald Tribune in 2014 saying, “I wrote a lot of stuff around there, on Anna Maria Island, sitting on my dock… When I lived on Bradenton Beach.”

Allman’s manager said he had a number of health issues. Gregg Allman was 69 years old. The cause of death has not been released.