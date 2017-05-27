SARASOTA – Alex Schlapman preferred horses over Barbie dolls, starting riding lessons at three years old. Her childhood hobby, morphing into sport.

“I love how I spend my weekends,” says Schlapman. “I love competing, it might be 102 degrees out but I love it.”

She competes in eventing with her horse, Bruce. It’s a three-part sport involving dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Alex’s trainer, Buff, says it’s the triathlon of horse racing.

“The rider has to be in shape. The horse has to be in shape for all three phases.”

Alex trains every day, riding Bruce four to five miles, hoping to one day medal in the only high-risk Olympic sport where men and woman are judged the same.

Alex got Bruce three years ago. He was stud and had never been ridden. Now, Alex and Bruce are competing all over the state of Florida.

“I work with him every single day and he’s my life.”

And she’s not lying. Alex and Bruce do almost everything together.

“He takes a lot of naps, and I lay down with him and take a nap with him sometimes. He’s the sweetest horse I’ve ever met and everybody at this barn can tell you the same thing.”

A strong bond is vital. Especially in eventing.

“If you aren’t close to your horse, it’s like you’re fighting against them constantly. You could die. Like with that log I jumped over there, if he hit that with his knees he could just fall over on top of me.”

Alex knows eventing is dangerous, admitting she’s scared out of her mind every time she jumps, but she has to stay brave for Bruce.

“People say it’s just a horse, but it’s not. If he could, he could kill me right now, but he’s not, and he trusts me to go over something that could kill him, and I don’t know it’s just awesome.”

She’s after more ribbons to hang on her wall, but Bruce will always be her biggest prize.

“Because you trust them with your life and they trust you with theirs. I think that’s irreplaceable.”