SARASOTA – Can you lose weight doing math homework? A groundbreaking new educational program says yes.

Thirty-eight teachers became students as they participated in a new workshop.

“Math and Movement is a multi-sensory kinesthetic approach for teaching math that allows students to be physically active, while they are learning the math concepts,” says Founder and CEO, Suzy Koontz.

She created Math and Movement eight years ago and says the data shows students learn five times faster when they are physically active helping combat two problems.

“One and three children suffer from childhood obesity and math scores in the united states are really struggling, so math and movement contributes to both of those,” she says. “The most important part is kids really love it and when you get kids to love learning math it increases the dopamine in the brain and that helps the kids learn much faster,” says Koontz.

Math and Movement Workshop Posted by Nadine Young on Saturday, May 27, 2017

Second grade teacher Anita Macauley says math is a vital part to a student’s education.

“It’s such an area where they need to be competent, confident and it builds on everything else. It contributes to their science understanding, it contributes to their daily life.”

Fifth grade teacher Samantha Ivey was looking for a way to keep students engaged.

“The past couple of years, I taught math with kids sitting on the floor and I thought that getting them moving would be a better way to engage them and help with their memory retention.”

With more than 200 exercises in the program, these teachers are taking movement to the classroom.