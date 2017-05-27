SARASOTA – Boaters are advised to take extra precautions this Memorial Day weekend.

The Sarasota Police Department and other authorities invited residents to Centennial Park for Boating Safety Inspection Day Saturday, May 27th.

Around 280 boaters came out to participate.

Sergeant of Marine Patrol Bruce King says the three most common violations he saw include boat registration, no fire extinguisher and no life jackets.

“People are eager to get on the water they don’t like the fact that we’re slowing them down. But this year everybody’s been happy everybody’s been cordial and we’re seeing the number of violations go down. I guess we’re making a positive impact.

The goal for the Sarasota Police Department was not to write any tickets, but to hand out warnings, 28 of which were given.