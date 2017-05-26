The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office cracked down on a pair of suspected illegal gambling storefronts.

Deputies conducted undercover investigations after resident complaints at 6936 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota and 638 North Indiana Avenue in Englewood. They seized 146 items related to illegal gambling and more than $2,600 at the Sarasota location, and 97 illegal gambling devices and and more than $5400 from the Englewood location.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.