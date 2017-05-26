

Charlotte County deputies arrested a couple after finding a marijuana grow house in their home while looking for a burglary suspect.

Michael and Amanda Mathern were arrested and charged with possession and cultivation of marijuana.

On Thursday Deputies were searching for Blake Guild, who was wanted in two dozen home break-ins in the county.

And when they discovered an open side garage door that appeared to have been forced open at a home deputies entered the home, and noticed a fake wall located in the master bedroom with glowing lights emitting from the space behind.

According to WBBH-TV, After obtaining a search warrant Deputies discovered 500 grams of cannabis , as well as 34 cannabis plants and equipment Used for cultivation of cannabis.