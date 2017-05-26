Sarasota got a real time look at what happens behind the wheel of a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Patrol Car.

Sarasota Sheriff’s office held a virtual ride along on twitter, during the tweet from the beat, citizens got to see Deputy Jeffery Hammill serve warrants, do welfare checks, and pull people over for speeding.

Deputy Hammill says social media is a great way to reach people.

“When you go on social media,” Hammill said. “There is certainly a lot of comments and statements made, where people just don’t understand what we do, how we do it, or why we do some things the way we do. This gives us an opportunity to show citizens in our community via social media exactly how we do things, and what we do and how we help people.”

The goal of the Virtual ride along was education, and many of the drivers who got pulled over during the ride along were let off with a warning in an effort to teach drivers to pay attention.