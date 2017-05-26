SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Art Center Sarasota.

The nonprofit is teaming up with Goodwill Manasota for “Mashterpieces.”

The exhibit features several pieces from businesses and nonprofits that come from re-purposed or recycled materials found in their office or workplace.

The auction and reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 8 at the art center. The public can donate or bid on the items in a silent auction, and the proceeds benefit the art center and Goodwill Manasota.

