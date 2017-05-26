BRADENTON- The Bradenton Police Department is offering a new grant to residents.

Money once used for criminal activity will now be used to help improve the city of Bradenton. The Bradenton Police Department has more than 13 thousand dollars to give in a grant.

“Now turning back into the community for community organizations or crime prevention groups to apply for and receive funding to help their goals in the community,” says Lieutenant Brian Theirs

He says the goal is to reduce crime activity.

“Anytime we can partner with groups outside of our agency to assist in preventing crime or solving crime, or helping people get off drugs, helping kids get to school safely we consider that a win, and so we are using money that was once used for negative impact in our community to turn it into a positive impact in our community,” says Thiers.

There are specific requirements in order to be eligible.

“The money must go towards programs and events that help residents within the boundaries within the city of Bradenton that is one of the main requirements. You have to put it back into the city,” he says.

The final decision will be made in July and the deadline to apply is June 30th.