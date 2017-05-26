Saving Lives takes energy, energy that comes from eating healthy, and thanks to 4th Graders at Pine View Elementary, Firefighters at Station 14 will have lots of fresh vegetables to cook with.

Pine View’s 4th graders are leaving school for the summer, and the plants in their garden needed a new home, so they found them a good one.

“I thought that the fire department could use the plants,” 4th grader Aiden Nisberg said. “And I thought that it would be nice to see all the green sprouting around the fire house.”

The 4th graders spent a lot of time growing their vegetable garden.

“We had to dig holes, we had to put them in, we had to weed, we had to water,” 4th grader Gryffin Tizes said.

So, they wanted to be sure their hard work was put to good use.

“They like coo king here,” Tizes said. “To make their own meals, so I figure they would like having fresh ingredients.”

And Chief Michael Regnier promises they will be put to good use.

“The kids were super excited,” Regnier said. “There were peppers, green peppers and everything else they brought. They were like get to using them, and we’re saying ok, we’re going to put

these things to great use. Yeah, we’ll make some really good meals with them.”

And the kids want to be sure the firefighters are eating healthy meals with their plants.

“Maybe, like salad, or soup or something with those vegetables.” 4th grader Mikey Cochran said.

Station 14 returned the favor, by giving the kids a firsthand look at being firefighters.

“I really like coming in the firetruck and the ambulance it’s really cool.” Cochran said.

“Talking with them,” “Just listening learning about the devices that they use, it was fun.”

“This is the perfect opportunity for the kids to get here and see what we do,” Chief Regnier said. “Day in and day out in the fire service.”

While, Helping to inspire future firefighters.

“When I grow up,” Nisberg said. “I think I want to save lives just like a firefighter.”