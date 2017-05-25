75 people are arrested on some 200 drug-related charges in a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office undercover bust.

The operation began at the start of the year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bust put a major dent in the availability of heroin and other opioids in the county. They’ve prevented more than 7,000 ‘hits’ of opioids from being distributed.

The investigations division targeted people trafficking, distributing, and selling drugs, as opposed to those suffering addiction.

Detectives seized nearly 8,000 grams of cocaine, 700 grams of carfentanil, and almost 40 thousand grams of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional investigations are ongoing.