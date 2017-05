SARASOTA-After almost thirty years, Temple Emanu El has renamed their early learning center.

The school was formally dedicated and named in memory of Susan Schwaid.

She loved children and learning,and her legacy will continue to live on in this building.

The ceremony was filled with singing, laughter, prayers, and a special toast to honor the dedication.

Rabbi Glickman says it’s all for the children so they can continue to be brilliant and have wonderful futures.