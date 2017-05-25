Snooty gets three new roommates.

The Bradenton Herald reports three young manatees rescued on the east coast of Florida were transported by SeaWorld Orlando trucks Wednesday morning.

Hoisted into slings and placed into 68 year-old Snooty’s pool at the South Florida Museum.

Randall, Baca and Gale will continue to recover and grow at the museum, which acts as a second-stage care facility.

First-stage facilities like SeaWorld continue to rescue manatees in worse conditions.

Snooty is the world’s oldest recorded manatee, and didn’t seem to mind his new pool mates.

All three will be released back into the wild once they are fully rehabbed.