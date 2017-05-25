SARASOTA- For the second time in 6 years and just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Siesta Beach is rated the best beach in America again by Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach’s real name is Stephen Leatherman. He visits beaches in America and judges them on a list of factors. He says the sand is soft and well kept but Sarasota County’s 21 million dollar renovation impressed him.

“All the new amenities here, and I was really impressed that you have a free shuttle because I know there’s a lot of places you get to a beach and the parking lots filled and you can’t get in or this way you can park somewhere else and get the shuttle and get here, so that really impressed me,” says Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach says the facilities have not ruin the overall quality of the beach.

“What I often see is when people build things they build towards the water thinking that’s a good thing. No you need to maintain that buffer, the dunes, the beach and that’s the right balance between the build environment and nature,” he says.

No beach has received a perfect score of 250.

Over the years some beaches have declined and others improved. But next year everyone will have a fighting chance to be #1 except Siesta.

“So siesta will go on my list next year as a national winner but will not be eligible in competition and the reason for that is America’s blessed with so many beautiful beaches and you got to give beaches a chance and other beaches a change to be in the spotlight,” says Dr. Beach.

Here’s the full list of top ten beaches for 2017: