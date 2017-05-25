SIESTA KEY-Siesta Beach has been named top beach in the U.S. once again by Dr. Beach.

Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman named Sarasota County’s Siesta Beach the number 2 beach in America last year and was was named top beach back in 2011.

“It is an honor for Siesta Beach to receive this recognition for a second time,” says Virginia J. Haley, CDME, President of Visit Sarasota County. “The investments by Sarasota County to improve the amenities offered at the beach have paid off with this #1 ranking. Since holding the number one spot in 2011, Sarasota County invested more than $21 million to renovate the amenities offered at the beach. These include additional free parking spaces, a playground, extended picnic areas and more. These investments only add to the pristine beauty Siesta Beach.”

Beaches are chosen for their beach safety, environmental protection and extra points are awarded for laws against smoking on the beach.

“Siesta Beach boasts that it has the finest, whitest sand in the world, which attracts sand collectors and beach lovers from all over,” says Dr. Stephen Leatherman, “Dr. Beach.” “Siesta Beach is not only a beautiful location for beachgoers, but it is also an environmentally healthy beach and offers first-rate beach safety for its visitors.”

For more information about visiting Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota County on Florida’s Gulf Coast, go to visitsarasota.org.