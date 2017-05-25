Two Manatee County Schools were placed on lock down this morning, after a teacher brought a Civil War rifle to school without notifying school officials.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Braden River Middle and Elementary School were placed on lockdown after someone spotted the rifle and called authorities.

The schools are located on River Club Boulevard.

The lockdowns were lifted around 9 a.m.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted after the scare was over: “All clear Braden River Middle School turned out to be teacher with antique rifle for class kudos to public for see something say something,”