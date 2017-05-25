Save Our Celery Fields Supporters are gearing up for another fight against selling the land to a developer, this time a proposed construction and demolition debris processing facility.

Carlos Correa lives just minutes away from Celery Fields and goes there with his family 3 to 4 times a week.

“You basically can do all kinds of activities,” Correa said. “Jogging, you can go hiking; you can just go and relax on a picnic table, so it’s a lot of very nature friendly activities.”

But he’s worried that will change if a construction and demolition debris processing facility is built.

And as President of the Enclave Homeowner’s Association, he’s worried about what it will mean for safety in the area.

“That is going to tamper the access to the area,” Correa said. “It’s going to increase the safety risk for children, playing in the area, for pedestrians, even for regular flowing traffic.”

Conservation Chairman for Sarasota Audubon Society Robert Wright says he’s concerned about what pollution will mean for wildlife.

“The debris that is going to be blowing off the huge mounds of crushed material,” Wright said. “Is going to be potentially very detrimental to the birds, in fact it’s kind of interesting when you think about it, all that material is potentially going to affect the humans using that. But in this case, the birds really are the canary in the coal mine.”

Founder of Celery Fields –dot-org David Johnson says they are trying to educate the public on what selling this land means.

“We feel like since its public land the citizens should have a voice in how that gets done,” Johnson said. “And for what purposes, so yes the county may decide to sell the land, but we’d like to have a voice in what the land use is going to turn out to be.”

A public hearing is scheduled June 1st at the Sarasota County Planning Commission.