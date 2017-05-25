In the midst of shuffling sports, scholarship applications, and college visits, a Riverview Senior decides to start his own company.

MV2 Edits is 18 year old Maurice Victor’s marketing company he specializes in promotional videos, business cards, and posters.

Maurice says his basketball coaches, BJ Ivey and Troy Robbins, encouraged him to start the business he says it teaches him time management.

He edits projects between senior ceremonies, and schedules shoots, while sharing a car with his mom and sister he says none of it would be possible without his parents.

Maurice is attending Liberty University in the fall, majoring in Strategic Communitations.

He says he’ll continue his business in college to help pay for school.