Next week – Hurricane season begins and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration want you to be prepared.

NOAA announced its predictions for this year’s hurricane season, and discussed some improvements but their key message was about preparedness.

Officials say they have met their five year goal of improving track and intensity forecasts by 20 percent which will give Americans more warning, and make the nation more weather ready.

This year NOAA officials are predicting a higher than average hurricane season, and warn that even weak storms can cause significant damage.