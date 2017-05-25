NewsSarasotaTop Stories Child Injured At BMX Track By SNN Newsroom - May 25, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Sarasota Sheriff implement new presumptive drug test policies News Snooty Gets Some Friends News Siesta Beach is Number One… Again News Riverview Senior Starts His Own Company News Temple Emanu El Dedication Ceremony. A boy was injured after crashing his bike while racing at Sarasota BMX Track. The nine-year-old was injured at the track on North Tuttle Avenue. The child was wearing a helmet, but was flown to All Children’s Hospital as a trauma alert. - Advertisement -Tweets by SNNTV POPULAR Mock DUI Crash Teaches Students Dangers Of Drinking And Driving News May 18, 2017 Five Alarm in Fire in Bradenton Manatee May 18, 2017 Man Chained and Beaten In Sarasota News May 18, 2017 Political Corner: President Trump, Governor Scott News May 18, 2017 Apartment Fire Leaves Families Displaced News May 18, 2017 Stay Connected15,357FansLike6,141FollowersFollow1,201SubscribersSubscribe