A suspect is in custody after a shooting today in Bradenton.

Just after 1:30 dispatchers received a call about a shooting on the 600 block of 10th Ave. East, shortly after Manatee Memorial Hospital called to report a subject with a gunshot wound.

Detectives identified a suspect and took her into custody without issue at the original location.

The victim is recovering from non–life–threatening injuries and the shooting is still under investigation.