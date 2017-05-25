SARASOTA- Memorial weekend is probably the beginning of boating season.

Which means, you may need a refresher on what to expect this upcoming weekend.

Local law enforcement agencies like the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota Police Department are going to be patrolling land and sea this weekend.

Families enjoying the Memorial Day weekend may head out for a day on a boat that’s been sitting all winter.

Sometimes safety checks are overlooked and that’s when trouble happens.

if you need to polish up your skills or have a second pair of eyes take a look at your boat and safety feature from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department and other groups will have Boating Safety Inspection Day at Centennial Park, 1059 N. Tamiami Trail.

Also, Sarasota county’s beach lifeguard operational hours will be extended on all guarded beaches from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. starting Saturday may 27th, and will run through labor day weekend.

