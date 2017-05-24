Over $15 Billion dollars in funding to Health and Human Services is being slashed in President Trumps proposed 2018 budget.

HIV Prevention, Chronic Disease Prevention, and Environmental Health are just a few of the targeted programs.

Florida leads the US in new cases of HIV, and those most in need use government programs to get treatment.

“We are seeing about 300 of those individuals that access the Ryan White Care Act for Services,”

But the safety net of the Ryan White Care act could see $59 million in cuts, with hits coming specifically to AIDS education, training and special programs.

Chief of Program Services at the Community AIDS Network John Acevedo says those cuts could reverse progress.

“Without those programs out in the community are the behaviors of our population going to start changing back to what they know best, and that’s to put themselves at risk without any measures of protecting themselves.”

Cuts to programs like the Ryan White Care Act come on top of efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We’re going to see individuals that are going to be fallen out of care,” Acevedo said. “HIV care, as well as others within our community that don’t have access to quality health care that are going to be put at risk and also require HIV, but then we won’t have the resources to care for them.”

And it’s not just physical health programs being cut, there’s also $60 million in potential cuts to environmental health.

“It is very short sighted to say the least.” Swormstedt said.

Manatee- Sarasota Sierra Club Chair Gerry Swormstedt says protecting the environment means protecting people.

“You know if you have bad air quality,” Swormstedt said. “You’re going to have an increase in respiratory illnesses and everything, and when you cut treatment people can’t survive these things.”

But the cuts aren’t set in stone yet. The Budget still has to go through the House and Senate where changes are expected.

“That’s what we have to do right now,” Swormstedt said. “Is depending on our congress to do the right thing.”