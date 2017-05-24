SARASOTA – Something as simple as the license plate on your car can help save one of Florida’s beautiful coral reefs.

The “Protect Our Reefs” specialty plates are administered by Mote Marine Labaratory.

The proceeds from the plates, along with a large grant, are going toward improvement of Florida’s coral reefs.

“All of that money goes towards different research projects around the state of Florida, mostly dedicated to what’s going on in the Florida Keys,” Emily Hall, grant recipient and staff scientist at Mote Marine Lab, said.

This marks Hall’s third time receiving part of this research grant, which amounts to almost $360,000.

“It’s a really great example of the community within the state of Florida giving back to the ecology, the ecosystems, and the research to help protect a really important piece of Florida,” Hall said.

Florida’s reefs form the only barrier reef system in the continental U.S. and contribute $6.3 billion to the economy.

In some areas of Florida, coral cover has decreased by 50-80 percent, just in the last three decades.

Hall’s research focuses on what’s causing the decline – ocean acidification, climate change and pollution.

“We’ll try to understand how it’s going to fair in a changing climate in a high CO2 world,” Hall said. She also said that in the Florida Keys, they’ve built a nursery to grow new coral to offset the loss.

A coral reef can have effects on medicine and even the oxygen we breathe.

“It also provides a buffer against storms to our mainland and so these are very important ecosystems and they’re endangered,” Hall said.

Things like over-fishing and over-harvesting put these reefs in danger.

Hall says everyone who received a piece of the grant is working together toward the same goal: “to try to understand how we can continue with restoration efforts and how we can continue to protect these, uh reef and Florida’s economy.”

Thursday in the Florida Keys, several Mote scientists who received Protect Our Reefs grants will attend the opening of Mote’s new International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration.