A man is arrested in Nokomis for maintaining a nuisance dwelling.

53 year old Theodore White was arrested by Sarasota County Sheriff Deputies Monday for maintaining a nuisance dwelling to which a number of people involved in heavy drug use, have stayed.

Over the past three weeks alone multiple offenses have occurred at his home on Albee Farm Road in Nokomis, including aggravated battery as a result of Narcotics use.

There were as many as four tenants with criminal narcotics records living at the home at the same.

White is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $10,000 bond.