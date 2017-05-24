SARASOTA- Two Suncoast high school students are bringing the traditional yearbook to life.

Editor, Jessica Doolittle first learned about an app over the summer that will change the way students look at a yearbook.

“I wanted something interactive in the book because I thought it would be really fun for my year and I helped my team. Me and my team put it together,” says Doolittle.

It’s called Aurasma. It’s an app designed to augment reality in 60 seconds. Emily Davis is the assistant editor and says it was their first time using the app and they had many technical issues.

“We would print our proofs and sometimes the videos would play because of lighting, because they were too zoomed in, we figured out, they would play on the computer and not on the printed form, we just had to hope that they would work out the right way when the book actually came out,” says Davis.

Every picture is not an Aurasma and there is one way to tell.

“So we put it on specific pages and we had black borders so everyone knew when to use it,” says Doolittle.

Seniors Andrew Pawling and Jhon Quiroz didn’t know this could be done and say this has taken their yearbook to a whole new level.

” I think its amazing, its very well put and, everything is very structured and organize. Its great to look at visually and seeing all my classmates and the different activities and different clubs, helps you understand your school better as a whole,” says Quiroz.

“I think its really cool that we are the first group to do this because our generation is definitely going from the paper to the online stuff. So it s kind of cool that we are doing both at the same time and I think that’s special that 20 years ago they wouldn’t have done that 20 years from now it might be something different but for us this is something cool in the middle,” says Pawling.

Davis will be the senior editor next year and says they will continue to expand Aurasma on to more pages.