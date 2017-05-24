Governor Scott made an appearance on the Suncoast Wednesday.

Governor Scott spoke at Sarasota’s Honeycomb Company of America to highlight the importance of jobs not only to the Florida economy, but also to workers and their families.

He acknowledged two workers from the company that have accomplished a lot in their field, and following the presentation he took a minute to talk about his plans for the state’s budget.

Part of Governor Scott’s budget decision will include whether or not he wants to move forward with a 23.7 billion dollar public school budget that would raise spending by 24 dollars per student, effective next year.