Governor Rick Scott has vetoed the ‘liquor wall’ bill that would have allowed liquor sales in supermarkets.

In a letter to Secretary of State Kenneth Detzner, Scott said the bill would have hurt small businesses.

The bill would have allowed grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor in the same space as other products was approved by the Florida Senate in a 21-17 vote on Thursday. Currently, liquor must be sold in a side store which is separated by a wall.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council, Florida would have become the 28th state to allow the sale of liquor alongside wine and beer.