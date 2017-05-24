Sarasota Police are asking for the community’s help finding a hit and run driver.

According to Sarasota Police, just before 5 a.m. on May 7th, a vehicle was driving northbound on south Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

The SUV turned westbound onto bay road in front of a car traveling southbound the two vehicles crashed, but the driver of the white SUV left the scene.

The driver of the other car suffered non-life threatening injuries Police believe the car that left the scene is a white GMC Terrain made between 2010 and 2016.

The vehicle has damage on the passenger side rear door area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-tips