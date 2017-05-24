SARASOTA-The Andres Avalos case was one of the most high profile cases of Bradenton in recent years.

The state seeking the death penalty and jurors even found him guilty of two first degree charges and one second degree murder charge involving his wife.

Despite of that, jurors deliberated a 7 to 5 on the death penalty.

Because of a new law that took effect in March, he was sentenced to two life sentences in prison instead of death row.

According to the new law, the vote has to be unanimous for death row and not the majority vote anymore.

According to criminal trial attorney, Derek Byrd this new law is a game changer.

Prior to March, even if Avalos would have gotten sentenced to death, it wouldn’t have been an immediate execution.

On average it takes a minimum 12 to 15 years of appeals and it’s a costly to taxpayers.

The Avalos trail is the first high profile case this year in Florida where there needs to be a unanimous vote for the death penalty.

The last execution by lethal injection in Florida was Jan. 7th 2016. It took 23 years from his sentence to the date of his execution.

SHARE
Previous articleData Breach Releases Concealed Weapons Permit Holders Names
Next articlePotential Budget Cuts To Health Programs
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.