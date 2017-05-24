SARASOTA-The Andres Avalos case was one of the most high profile cases of Bradenton in recent years.

The state seeking the death penalty and jurors even found him guilty of two first degree charges and one second degree murder charge involving his wife.

Despite of that, jurors deliberated a 7 to 5 on the death penalty.

Because of a new law that took effect in March, he was sentenced to two life sentences in prison instead of death row.

According to the new law, the vote has to be unanimous for death row and not the majority vote anymore.

According to criminal trial attorney, Derek Byrd this new law is a game changer.

Prior to March, even if Avalos would have gotten sentenced to death, it wouldn’t have been an immediate execution.

On average it takes a minimum 12 to 15 years of appeals and it’s a costly to taxpayers.

The Avalos trail is the first high profile case this year in Florida where there needs to be a unanimous vote for the death penalty.

The last execution by lethal injection in Florida was Jan. 7th 2016. It took 23 years from his sentence to the date of his execution.