A 3-year-old girl is in serious, but stable condition after being struck by an SUV

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Bradenton Herald says, the girl ran into the path of a 2007 Mazda CX-7, driven by a Bradenton 19-year-old, around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Troopers say the SUV was southbound on Hubbel Road when the girl ran in front of it shewas taken to All Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

Neither the driver nor an 18-year-old passenger were injured in the incident.