The Braves are one step closer to building a Spring Training Facility in Northport. Sarasota County Commission approved a Facility Operating Agreement and non-relocation agreement with the Braves.

Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved the 30-year agreement giving the Atlanta Braves year round use of the county-owned facility.

Sarasota County Director of Business and Economic Development Jeff Maultsby it’s a critical step in bringing another Spring Training team to the county.

“Spring Training the economic impact is about $40 million,” Maultsby said. “Year-round operation for the Orioles is somewhere near double that. In the $80-89 million range per year. So, we anticipate that something similar will be the case here.”

Commissioner Nancy Detert says the stadium is popular in South Sarasota County.

“I think this particular stadium will be a particular boon to Northport because it creates a destination in Northport a reason to go there.”

Commissioner Paul Caragiulo says he has concerns about the public benefit of the stadium, but is listening to the county attorney.

“I’m no attorney but it seems woefully inadequate,” Caragiulo said. “And it seems that way to me, but if what you’re telling me Mr. DeMarsh is that there is protections that allow for community benefit and access then I’m going to go with that.”

Jeff Maultsby says the public will have access to the facility.

“The public plaza,” Maultsby said. “The multi-purpose fields, as well as the ability to stage games, tournaments in the like inside the stadium, inside the facility. We think we’ve built in a tremendous amount of safeguards to protect the public use.”

The agreement also includes a destination marketing package to advertise Sarasota County in the Atlanta area.

“Currently a lot of the fans and a lot of the residents in and around the Atlanta area,” Maultsby said. “Vacation in the panhandle, we’re hopeful to redirect them a little further South to our community.”

Maultsby says this is a critical step for the application for the $20 million dollars from Florida’s Spring Training retention fund.

The facility operating agreement and Non-relocation agreement are contingent on receiving the funding from the state for the stadium.