SARASOTA – It’s the most common type of inflammatory arthritis and one of the most painful, going after our feet.

“Especially the big toe, the middle of the foot, the ankle, sometimes the knee,” says Rheumatologist Theodore Fields. “It’s very intense it gets hot and red, often people can’t even bear the touch of a sheet on the foot.”

You may not know it as arthritis. Dr. Fields is talking about gout.

Despite a reputation of being caused by drinking too much and eating rich foods, Fields says it’s genetic. “When the uric acid in the blood and the overall system is too high, it starts to deposit out in the joint and then you get these crystals of uric acid in the joint fluid and the body attacks them,” he explains.

In a recent survey of 1,000 patients by CreakyJoints with funding from Ironwood, Fields says 75% needed help with painful flare ups, but 25% didn’t tell their doctor, causing them to miss 6.3 work days a year.

Fields says it’s because patients blame themselves. “Patients tend to feel guilty for their gout, not really thinking about the fact or not knowing that this is a really hereditary disease,” he says.

Something he’s hoping to change through education, and help people realize it’s a manageable condition. “We have to be careful about the word cure because you need to stay on the medication,” says Fields. “But if you stay on the medication the data shows that the vast majority of people will get better.”

For more information about the survey you can visit CreakyJoints.