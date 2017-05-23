A data breach in the Florida Department of Agriculture exposes the names of thousands of concealed weapons permit holders.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the department says more than 16,000 licensees who renewed online may have had their names accessed, and 469 may have had their social security number compromised.

The Times report the hackers did not obtain any financial information. Ag commissioner Adam Putnam, a governor candidate, says he’s ordered a review of the department’s cybersecurity program.