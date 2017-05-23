SARASOTA – Cancer, chemotherapy and hair loss are not easy things to talk about, but a Sarasota woman is trying to change that.

“It’s in our family, everyone knows someone that’s been affected, and its important to me,” Joyce Ward, founder of the Caring Hair Foundation, said. “I’ve been a wig maker for over 33 years now, and to be able to take my talent and art and give back is what’s really dear to my heart.”

Ward started the foundation just four months ago, so that people of all ages losing their hair from cancer and other illnesses know they are not alone.

“They want to be able to come to a place where it’s quiet and there’s compassion, there’s patience, and there’s understanding,” Ward said.

Chris Lasiewicki is a volunteer for the Caring Hair Foundation. And although she’s perfectly healthy, she decided to let Joyce shave her head as a gesture of support to those going through treatment that causes hair loss.

Ward made Lasiewicki a wig of synthetic hair, but she also makes wigs from human hair.

In fact, women who are about to go through treatment can have a wig made from their own hair. All they need is 16 to 18 inches of healthy hair, from the nape of the deck down, for Ward to make sure they feel like themselves after treatment.

“That’s very important because going through that journey itself is just so much on her, it’s a heaviness,” Ward said. “But to know that she can use her own natural hair, that’s pretty amazing.”

Joyce makes some of her wigs in-house and some in an offsite factory, but she can make a wig start to finish in as little as 7 hours.

Lasiewicki says the wigs are more than just hairpieces: They’re confidence boosters for women who lost their hair.

“The second she is transitioned with getting that artwork, that masterpiece, put on her head, it just transforms her completely,” Lasiewicki said. “She can go out to face society and not feel like she’s sick or people are looking at her as being an outcast.”

She said her experience in the beauty chair was one she will never forget.

“That whole process of hearing the clippers and watching your hair fall, you go through a lot of emotions sitting in this chair,” Lasiewicki said, “and when you turn around and see yourself in the mirror it’s just a total transformation.”

Ward encourages people to call the Caring Hair Foundation at (941) 539-8846 if they are interested in donating their hair or purchasing wigs of their own.