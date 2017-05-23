NORTH PORT- A large black bear was caught on camera roaming around North Port late Saturday night.

“Late Saturday early Sunday morning our officers spotted something and said that looks different and kind of sped up a little get a better look at it and quickly realized he was looking at pretty large bear,” says PIO for North Port police Josh Taylor.

The bear was rummaging through a dumpster and video from the officer’s dash cam shows the bear quickly running from one tree to another, even attempting to climb up a tree before running away.

Taylor says an officer has never seen a bear on patrol and says this video is proof.

“It’s important for residents out in that area to know this is out there, keep an eye out,” says Taylor.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife there are more than 4,000 adult black bears today and the population is continuing to grow. But why are they showing up in North Port?

“I think it appears that certainly the bear is looking for something to eat, it’s been very dry maybe even looking for something to drink. It’s also a potentially a result of the fire that happened a couple weeks ago. Maybe a couple habitats been, went up in flames there, finding a new place to live and this might be a part of that process,” says Taylor.

Denise Edwards says she’s been hearing more stories of bears and believes we are somewhat at fault.

“Just people building in the area and that sort of thing just infringing on their territory,” says Edwards.

Regardless of the reason Taylor says we should take precautions.

“Just be aware, please don’t mess with the bear, says Taylor. Let them do your thing and you do yours”.