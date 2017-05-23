SARASOTA COUNTY-With the 2017 World Rowing Championship coming this fall to Sarasota students will put in their creative touch.

Embracing Our Differences and the 2017 Rowing World Championships are teaming up with the theme “Adopt A Team”.

Kids ranging from elementary school to high school throughout the Sarasota and Manatee County school districts will create artwork for the competing teams.

Students are assigned a country to learn about it and will make artwork that represents the nation.

The finished pieces will be displayed as billboards at Nathan Benderson Park.

“We’ve been in touch with every single federation that is being recruited to be a part of the world rowing championships,”said spokesperson Julia Hoffman. “They are ecstatic so excited to engage the youth so we’re really excited to see this plan executed at the world rowing championships.”

In the process teachers selected from 53 nations and assigned them to the students.

6,000 students are expected to attend the world rowing championships.