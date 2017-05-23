MANATEE COUNTY- An air traffic control supervisor at the FAA tower at SRQ is behind bars.

48-year-old John Gorman Cook was arrested on Monday for possession of several thousand pornographic images and videos involving children some as young as 4 years old.

Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Dave Bristow says, no Suncoast children appeared on the images or videos.

The images were stock child pornography.

The investigation leads to 22,000 images on Cook’s computer, the largest amount in recent history.

In a statement from the FAA, states “John G. Cook is an air traffic control supervisor at the federal aviation administration tower at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, he is on leave while the FAA investigates the circumstances of his arrest”.

Cook remains in custody on a 50,000 bond for possession of child in sexual conduct and 25,000 on electronic transport of child porn.

