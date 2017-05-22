The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office continues to gather clues in the death of a man found in a North Sarasota backyard last week.

Detectives say they’ve identified all parties involved and determined an argument occurred in the area of Leonard Reid Avenue and 32nd Street.

At one point, they say the victim, Alfa Victor Young, brandished a handgun witnesses say young was acting in a threatening manner and fired his weapon in the direction of others.

One person then returned gunfire and, unbeknownst at the time, struck Young, who ran from the area.

Young, though, collapsed and succumbed to his injuries some distance away from the exchange the investigation continues as detectives await the completion of forensic examinations.