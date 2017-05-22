A Sarasota couple is behind bars tonight facing Drug Trafficking charges.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 35 year old Ryan Pestian and 29 year old Sara Ryan Saturday night, after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine in their car.

Just after 11:30 Saturday night the duo got into a fight in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5700 block of Bee Ridge Road. Deputies were called out and they noticed a large plastic pipe on the passenger side floorboard.

They found more than 19 grams of meth and heroin in small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia Pestian was carrying a loaded gun as well.

The couple was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail where both remain without bond.