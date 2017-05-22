146 years of laughs and death defying stunts, the greatest show on earth dazzled audiences, and children of all ages can still find some of that magic at The Ringling Circus Museum.

Ringling Circus took its final bow, but in Sarasota you can still step into the ring.

“Here you see the wonders of the logistics of the circus, as well as the wonders of the people, and some of them of our neighbors.”

Assistant Director of Legacy and Circus Deborah Walk says the news Ringling was closing left her in utter disbelief.

“Everyone understands that change happens, and that things do change in our culture and in our history, Walk said. “But I don’t think anyone really thought there wouldn’t be a Ringling Circus.”

But, 146 years of History and American culture doesn’t go away overnight.

“The Human desire for perfection and dedication and doing things that no one else can do is embedded in us.”

Ringling’s circus museum gives you a chance to see that perfection.

“You have the wonderful Howard Brothers, which documents the circus,” the Ringling shows from 1919-1950. Upstairs you can see Tom Thumb’s small boots.”

There’s even a chance to try circus acts, for yourself.

“When you come here you can have interactive fun,” Walk said. “Walking a wire, getting into Lou Jacobs car, or you can learn about the unique history of the American Circus.”

And relive the greatest show on earth.

“The circus is alive, it’s being celebrated at the Ringling Museum,” Walk said. “Not only great art, a historic home, but the fantastic grandeur of the American Circus.”

