The maker of Nathan’s hot dogs and Curtis hot dogs has issued a recall following consumer’s complaints of metal.

The recall involves 14-ounce sealed film packs labeled “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a use-by date of August 19th and a recall for 16-ounce packs labeled “Curtis Beef MasterBeef franks” with a use-by date of June 15th.

John Morell and Company of Ohio says it’s received three complaints of metal in the packaging, but no reports of injuries.

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.