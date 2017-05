A man is wanted in Charlotte County for numerous residential burglaries.

27 year old Blake Guild is wanted in connection with multiple home burglaries in the county, since mid-April.

Many of them being unoccupied seasonal homes that are vacant at this time he is around 6 foot, 200 pounds, with short brown hair and many tattoos on his left arm and chest.

If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.