ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens more Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

NBC News reports concertgoers heard one or more loud bangs at the concert.

Manchester Police named 22 year old Salman Abedi as the suspected bomber.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers, many of them children with their parents, screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

The artist Ariana Grande was not hurt but in a tweet she said she’s quote, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart. I’m so so sorry. I don’t have words.”