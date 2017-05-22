19 people have been confirmed dead following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

NBC News reports concertgoers heard one or more loud bangs at the concert.

Police said this is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise and have advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena, and the train station near the arena, Victoria Station, was evacuated and all trains canceled.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

